He was addressing officers and troops at the Line of Control (LOC) in Chirikot, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, said a statement issued here. The minister interacted with the troops and appreciated their vigilance and commitment.“Sacrifices of ours soldiers and civilians have strengthened the nation and its resolve to defend its liberty at all costs,” the minister said.He said Pakistan would continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris for their just struggle for the right to self-determination.”“The Pakistani nation stands behind each and every one of its soldiers valiantly defending the country’s borders,” he said.Khurram Dastgir Khan condemned repeated and ever-increasing targeting of civilians by India during its violation of ceasefire.“In 2017, we witnessed India’s repeated and reprehensible attacks on civilians through repeated violations of ceasefire along LoC and the working boundary,” he added General Officer Commanding briefed the Defence Minister in detail on situation along LOC, manifold increase in Indian Cease Fire Violations (CFVs), targeting civilians during 2017, forceful and professional response by Pakistan Army, and the social contributions by Pak Army in these far-flung areas.Commander 10 Corps briefed the minister comprehensively during a flight over all the major sectors of LOC and accompanied the Minister to Chirikot. -Samaa/app.

Story first published: 22nd January 2018