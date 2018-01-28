KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that Karachi’s mayor should be given powers, Samaa reported.

He made the remark while addressing a function on Sunday.

The Tehreek-e-Insaf chief stated that Karachi’s mayor should be elected via direct action.

Khan went on to say that Karachi has turned into a heap of trash while the streets of the provincial capital are in a dilapidated condition.

The PTI chief also said that police recruitment in Sindh and Punjab take place on political basis.

“We have ended political influence on police recruitment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP),” he said.

“Karachi needs a police system like KP,” he added.

Story first published: 28th January 2018