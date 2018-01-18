Karachi: Minor girl allegedly assaulted by uncle

Our correspondent said the incident occurred in Sachal Goth area a seven-year-old girl was sexually abused by her uncle, according to a complaint filed by her family in a local police station.Police said they were investigating the case and conducting raids to arrest the accused, as the victimâ€™s family complains of police inaction in the case.The fresh case came amid nationwide anger over brutal rape and murder of minor girl Zainab in Kasur on January 4. Her death shocked the entire country. - Samaa

Story first published: 18th January 2018