Karachi: Four LeJ terrorists killed in police encounter

January 13, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Four alleged terrorists were killed in an encounter with police in Shah Latif Khaskheli Goth of Karachi on Saturday.

SSP Rao Anwaar said the killed terrorists were involved in a number of heinous crimes, including attacks on airport and Mehran Airbase.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.Â He said the terrorists were members of banned Lashkar-e-Jhangvi.

A police team led by Rao Anwaar has killed nine terrorists over the past 13 days. - Samaa
