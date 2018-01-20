Judges bound to make independent decisions: CJP

January 20, 2018
LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, has said that bench and bar are integral part of judicial system.

Addressing a seminar on “Bar and Bench Relations” in Lahore today (Saturday), he said role of bar is very crucial for cause of administration of justice.

He said judiciary is completely independent institution and it’s our prime responsibility to provide justice to the people of Pakistan.

CJP said that judges have no right to make decisions based on their own their likes and dislikes, and they are bounded by law to make independent decisions. - APP
