ISPR boss reacts to Nawaz Sharif’s allegations

January 3, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor demanded the evidences in response to the accusations leveled by ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to Samaa TV’s current affairs program ‘Nadeem Malik Live’, he declined to comment on Nawaz Sharif’s ‘engineered politics’ remarks, saying, “I will not respond to political queries.”

However, he added the former premier should present proofs to substantiate his claims, if he has any.

Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s comment on President Donald Trump’s threatening tweet, the ISPR chief appreciated the response saying, “Entire Pakistani nation stands united against any foreign belligerence and Pakistani leadership is coming up with a unanimous rejoinder.”

He also said Pakistan pounded Haqqani network in different raids and effects of these anti-terrorism activities will be visible in the coming time.
Story first published: 3rd January 2018

 

