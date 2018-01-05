

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul last evening in which many Afghans lost their lives while a number of people were injured.

“We are grieved at the loss of precious lives in this terrorist attack and expressed our heartfelt condolences with the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” said a statement issued by Foreign Office here.

It said that Pakistan expressed solidarity with the Government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan in this hour of sorrow and grief.

Pakistan reiterated its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its firm resolve to eradicate this menace. â€“app

Story first published: 5th January 2018