Islamabad deplores terrorist attack in Afghanistan

January 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul last evening in which many Afghans lost their lives while a number of people were injured.

“We are grieved at the loss of precious lives in this terrorist attack and expressed our heartfelt condolences with the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the early recovery of the injured,” said a statement issued by Foreign Office here.

It said that Pakistan expressed solidarity with the Government and the brotherly people of Afghanistan in this hour of sorrow and grief.

Pakistan reiterated its unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its firm resolve to eradicate this menace. â€“app


Email This Post

Story first published: 5th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Doodh-Jalebi becomes top delicacy in winter

January 5, 2018 4:02 pm

Imran: US aid cuts are a consequence of our political rulers’ actions

January 5, 2018 3:48 pm

India: Barking up the wrong tree

January 5, 2018 1:10 pm

Pakistan to take on New Zealand in ODI series opener

January 5, 2018 11:50 am

Can We Mind Our Own Business Please!

January 5, 2018 10:08 am

REVIEW: Hareem Farooq’s ‘Parchi’ fails to fire on all cylinders…

January 5, 2018 5:24 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Gulrukh Tausif

By: Ehtesham Anwar

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.