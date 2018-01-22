Investigators expose alleged suicide attack on SSP Rao Anwar

January 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: Investigators probing the alleged suicide attack on SSP Rao Anwar that took place on January 17 have found faults with the version given by the senior cop.Â 

According to investigators, the alleged suicide bomber was first riddled with bullets by police officers. The police officials had allegedly strapped a suicide vest to the alleged bomber and burned his body.

Investigators were unable to find evidence that an exchange of fire had taken place from both sides as had been suggested.

The body of the alleged suicide bomber had also gotten burnt when the vest had been set on fire. It was also discovered that the jacket did not contain explosive material.

Rao Anwar had claimed on January 13 he killed four operatives of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.

He also claimed Naqeebullah had affiliation with the banned TTP and was living in Karachiâ€™s Sohrab Goth area using a fake name.

However, the members of Naqeebâ€™s family claim that he wanted to become a fashion model however he was killed in a fake police encounter.

He was picked by plainclothes personnel on January 3 from a teashop in Sohrab Goth, said an eyewitness on a condition of anonymity.

Naqeeb remained unaccounted for at least ten days after which his family recognized him when news channels aired pictures of terrorists killed in an encounter. The family received his body from Chhipa Welfare Association morgue later in Karachi.
Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

I wasn’t given opportunity to defend myself: Rao Anwar

January 22, 2018 11:07 pm

Meet Riffat Shiraz–Pakistan’s first female bike captain

January 22, 2018 10:48 pm

Video: Maya Ali dazzles everyone with her dance moves

January 22, 2018 9:04 pm

FATA reforms bill should be enforced at once in all areas: Speakers

January 22, 2018 8:49 pm

COAS pays visit to CMH Sialkot, meets citizens injured by Indian shelling

January 22, 2018 8:10 pm

Are Nawaz, Shehbaz embroiled in a cold war?

January 22, 2018 7:55 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 Jan 2018
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 22 Jan 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 22 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 22 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 22 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.