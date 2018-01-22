Investigators expose alleged suicide attack on SSP Rao Anwar

According to investigators, the alleged suicide bomber was first riddled with bullets by police officers. The police officials had allegedly strapped a suicide vest to the alleged bomber and burned his body.Investigators were unable to find evidence that an exchange of fire had taken place from both sides as had been suggested.The body of the alleged suicide bomber had also gotten burnt when the vest had been set on fire. It was also discovered that the jacket did not contain explosive material.Rao Anwar had claimed on January 13 he killed four operatives of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.He also claimed Naqeebullah had affiliation with the banned TTP and was living in Karachiâ€™s Sohrab Goth area using a fake name.However, the members of Naqeebâ€™s family claim that he wanted to become a fashion model however he was killed in a fake police encounter.He was picked by plainclothes personnel on January 3 from a teashop in Sohrab Goth, said an eyewitness on a condition of anonymity.Naqeeb remained unaccounted for at least ten days after which his family recognized him when news channels aired pictures of terrorists killed in an encounter. The family received his body from Chhipa Welfare Association morgue later in Karachi.

Story first published: 22nd January 2018