The suspects of the youth's murder case were produced in Karachi's City Court.The court sent them to after hearing today's proceedings and ordered Police to produce the case's challan within 14 days.It is pertinent to mention that personnel of Anti-Car Lifting Cell of the Sindh Police allegedly shot dead a young man in Defence Housing Authorityâ€™s Khayaban-e-Ittehad area early Sunday morning.The police had earlier said the youth, identified as Intezar Ahmed, was killed in firing by unidentified assailants on motorcycles.Conflicting reports also suggested he was killed by friends over some personal dispute.However, later it was disclosed that the law enforcement authorities opened fire at Ahmed's car after he failed to stop his vehicle despite their instructions. - SAMAA

Story first published: 27th January 2018