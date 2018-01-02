International Media Conference to be held from Jan 5 to 8 in KarachiÂ 

January 2, 2018
By:Tatheer Islam
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Journalists from more than 36 countries will attend an international media conference being held in Karachi from January 5 to January 8.

Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair accompanied by provincial minister for information, Syed Nasir Shah and Karachi Mayor, Waseem Akhtar here Tuesday said the event is meant to introduce the world to the peaceful and bustling Karachi of today.

The international media conference being jointly organized by federal, provincial and city governments was said to have also taken on board different professional bodies of journalists in the country.

Sindh Governor said since restoration of peace in the metropolis cultural and social activities have assumed a steady pace here and so have the business and economic activities.

“Along with fast approaching international media conference the commercial hub of the country will soon be having international level sports along with an ambitious film festival to be participated by reputable professionals from across the world,” he said.

Muhammad Zubair said fool proof security have been arranged for these events and that contribution by law enforcers for getting materialized such events on previous occasions and in the coming events cannot be ignored.

Sindh Minister for Information, Syed Nasir Shah said all Pakistanis are equally keen to help country towards the path of prosperity and development. He appreciated the provincial governor for playing an active role in bringing about needed positivity in the environment and patronizing events aimed at projecting positive image of the province and its capital Karachi.

Mayor of Karachi, Waseem Akhtar said international media conference being hosted by Karachi is highly motivating for the citizens and assured that befitting welcome will be accorded to the participants of the moot.

Series of programs were said to be arranged for the guests, comprising journalists from across the world, during their four day stay in the metropolis. -app


