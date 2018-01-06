India pressurises â€˜The Quintâ€™ to retract Jadhav story: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal says the Indian Government has got removed news story telling truth about convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav from a newspaper.

In a tweet, he said the journalist reporting the story has also gone missing and is untraceable for his family and friends since then.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said truth is stronger than fiction and this move by Indian Government questions the freedom of press in India.

Indian paper ‘The Quint’ had in one of its stories accepted the truth that Kulbhushan Jadhav was a spy and that some RAW officials had reservations about his appointment.

Quoting former officials of RAW as its sources, the paper also pointed out that it was a mistake of the spy agency to recruit an agent whose background in tradecraft was not sound enough.

The paper quoted the former RAW officials as saying that Jadhav was caught because of his unprofessionalism as he used air wave communication means which were intercepted and got him traced.

They said it was foolish on the part of RAW to appoint an unprofessional spy in Pakistan. – APP

