India pressurises â€˜The Quintâ€™ to retract Jadhav story: FO

January 6, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal says the Indian Government has got removed news story telling truth about convicted spy Kulbhushan Jadhav from a newspaper.

In a tweet, he said the journalist reporting the story has also gone missing and is untraceable for his family and friends since then.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said truth is stronger than fiction and this move by Indian Government questions the freedom of press in India.

Indian paper ‘The Quint’ had in one of its stories accepted the truth that Kulbhushan Jadhav was a spy and that some RAW officials had reservations about his appointment.

Quoting former officials of RAW as its sources, the paper also pointed out that it was a mistake of the spy agency to recruit an agent whose background in tradecraft was not sound enough.

The paper quoted the former RAW officials as saying that Jadhav was caught because of his unprofessionalism as he used air wave communication means which were intercepted and got him traced.

They said it was foolish on the part of RAW to appoint an unprofessional spy in Pakistan. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 6th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

World Cup: India blind cricketers to play in UAE amid tensions with Pakistan

January 6, 2018 9:04 pm

1st Test: Pandya defies South African bowlers

January 6, 2018 8:48 pm

Salman Khan receives death threats

January 6, 2018 5:30 pm

India media report confirms Kulbhushan Jadhav is RAW spy; story taken down

January 6, 2018 1:16 pm

Virat Kohli earns record $2.7m salary for 2018 IPL campaign

January 5, 2018 5:17 pm

After army, RSS keeps Indians safe: former Indian SC judge

January 5, 2018 4:04 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 06 JAN 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2018

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2018

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 06 Jan 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.