Imran: US aid cuts are a consequence of our political rulers’ actions

January 5, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson (PTI) Imran Khan said that the US aid cuts to Pakistan are a consequence of our political rulers’ actions.

He is currently addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence. He began his press conference by condoling the demise of former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who passed away earlier today.

“The mafia [of Nawaz] controls the country’s institutions,” said Imran.

Quoting some “Wiki Leaks” papers he had brought along with him, Imran said that Nawaz kept assuring the West that he is their “best friend”. He pointed out that the reason Shahbaz Sharif wears different kinds of hats these days is to please the West. He was of the view that we do not need India when we have such rulers to destroy the country.

The PTI chief further alleged that the Nawaz government secretly tried to amend the Khatme Nabuwat oath in order to please the West. “They are the Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of this country,” he said.

According to Imran, Nawaz’s thinking is similar to former American president George Bush.

Rejecting the recent US move to curtail aid to Pakistan for its alleged failure to cooperate in the war against terrorism, Imran blamed the country’s political leadership for Pakistan’s existing crisis.

“The US is blaming Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan,” said the PTI chief.


Email This Post

Story first published: 5th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Islamabad deplores terrorist attack in Afghanistan

January 5, 2018 3:01 pm

India: Barking up the wrong tree

January 5, 2018 1:10 pm

Pakistan to take on New Zealand in ODI series opener

January 5, 2018 11:50 am

Can We Mind Our Own Business Please!

January 5, 2018 10:08 am

Teaching Casablanca’s young people to dream again

January 5, 2018 8:40 am

REVIEW: Hareem Farooq’s ‘Parchi’ fails to fire on all cylinders…

January 5, 2018 5:24 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 05 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 05 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 JAN 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.