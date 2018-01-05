ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson (PTI) Imran Khan said that the US aid cuts to Pakistan are a consequence of our political rulers’ actions.

He is currently addressing a press conference at his Bani Gala residence. He began his press conference by condoling the demise of former air chief Air Marshal Asghar Khan, who passed away earlier today.

“The mafia [of Nawaz] controls the country’s institutions,” said Imran.

Quoting some “Wiki Leaks” papers he had brought along with him, Imran said that Nawaz kept assuring the West that he is their “best friend”. He pointed out that the reason Shahbaz Sharif wears different kinds of hats these days is to please the West. He was of the view that we do not need India when we have such rulers to destroy the country.

The PTI chief further alleged that the Nawaz government secretly tried to amend the Khatme Nabuwat oath in order to please the West. “They are the Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq of this country,” he said.

According to Imran, Nawaz’s thinking is similar to former American president George Bush.

Rejecting the recent US move to curtail aid to Pakistan for its alleged failure to cooperate in the war against terrorism, Imran blamed the country’s political leadership for Pakistan’s existing crisis.

“The US is blaming Pakistan for its failures in Afghanistan,” said the PTI chief.

Story first published: 5th January 2018