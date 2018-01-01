Imran slams ‘big’ increase in petroleum prices

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday lashed out at the federal government for burdening masses with a big increase in oil prices.

Khan’s Twitter statement came a day after the government increased the price of petroleum products by up to Rs6.75 per litre for the month of January.

Absolutely shameful how the govt has dropped a petrol bomb on the poor nation at the start of 2018. Instead of undertaking tax reforms and cracking down on money laundering, the govt continues to burden the masses – this time with a big increase in petroleum products' prices. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 1, 2018

“Absolutely shameful how the government has dropped a petrol bomb on the poor nation at the start of 2018,” Khan said.

“Instead of undertaking tax reforms and cracking down on money laundering, the government continues to burden the masses, this time with a big increase in petroleum products’ prices,” he added. – SAMAA

Story first published: 1st January 2018