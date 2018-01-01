Imran slams ‘big’ increase in petroleum prices

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday lashed out at the federal government for burdening masses with a big increase in oil prices.

Khan’s Twitter statement came a day after the government increased the price of petroleum products by up to Rs6.75 per litre for the month of January.

“Absolutely shameful how the government has dropped a petrol bomb on the poor nation at the start of 2018,” Khan said.

“Instead of undertaking tax reforms and cracking down on money laundering, the government continues to burden the masses, this time with a big increase in petroleum products’ prices,” he added. – SAMAA


