Imran Khan slams Nawaz, Zardari and defends the word ‘laanat’

Imran made the above statements during his interview at Nadeem Malik Live wherein he criticised Nawaz Sharif and PML-N's parliamentarians severely."What more can I say about a parliament that passes a law to allow a person who looted this country of billions of rupees, to remain the party's chief?" said Imran. "And not just any party--the ruling political party."The cricketer-turned-politician also slammed Asif Ali Zardari, stating that the former president had always maintained the stance that he was not the owner of Surrey Palace.He stated that both PPP and PML-N were hand-in-glove involved in looting the country and staged dramas before elections."Before elections Shehbaz Sharif claims to tear open Asif Zardari's stomach and bring back the country's looted wealth. After the elections, they both plunder the country together," he added.Imran Khan said that the word 'laanat' had appeared in the Holy Quran hence it was not an abuse. He slammed parliamentarians for defending Nawaz Sharif who had lied before the apex court and the parliament.He also took to task Khursheed Shah, stating that the PPP leader should have been in PML-N.

Story first published: 25th January 2018