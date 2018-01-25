Imran Khan slams Nawaz, Zardari and defends the word ‘laanat’

January 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday slammed PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and defended the use of the word 'laanat'.

Imran made the above statements during his interview at Nadeem Malik Live wherein he criticised Nawaz Sharif and PML-N's parliamentarians severely.

"What more can I say about a parliament that passes a law to allow a person who looted this country of billions of rupees, to remain the party's chief?" said Imran. "And not just any party--the ruling political party."

The cricketer-turned-politician also slammed Asif Ali Zardari, stating that the former president had always maintained the stance that he was not the owner of Surrey Palace.

He stated that both PPP and PML-N were hand-in-glove involved in looting the country and staged dramas before elections.

"Before elections Shehbaz Sharif claims to tear open Asif Zardari's stomach and bring back the country's looted wealth. After the elections, they both plunder the country together," he added.

Imran Khan said that the word 'laanat' had appeared in the Holy Quran hence it was not an abuse. He slammed parliamentarians for defending Nawaz Sharif who had lied before the apex court and the parliament.

He also took to task Khursheed Shah, stating that the PPP leader should have been in PML-N.
Email This Post

Story first published: 25th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Imran backs KP police in Asma murder case

January 25, 2018 11:06 pm

PM to take up Zulfiqar Ali’s repatriation with Indonesian President: Asif

January 25, 2018 11:04 pm

This CCTV footage is proof that street crimes are on the rise in Karachi

January 25, 2018 10:57 pm

Pakistan is expected to become 500,000 anuual car market by 2023: PM

January 25, 2018 10:27 pm

Rao Anwar was previously sent to prison for harassing a woman: Irfan Marwat

January 25, 2018 9:19 pm

No danger to PSL, tournament will take place at any cost: Sethi

January 25, 2018 7:26 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 25 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 25 Jan 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 25 Jan 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.