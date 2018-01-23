Imran Khan sees through why Nawaz Sharif, Maryam attacking SC

January 23, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are attacking Supreme Court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as they know that they will be convicted in the corruption references.

Taking resort to the micro-blogging website, Imran Khan said the former premier and his daughter are disparaging the judiciary and the corruption watchdog especially after the apex court ordered to file a supplementary reference based on the JIT report’s conclusion that Maryam is beneficial owner of four Mayfair apartments located in London’s upscale area.

He said Maryam Nawaz is well aware that she had furnished fake documents to the apex court bench hearing Panama Papers case to mislead the court from reaching this conclusion.

Forgery is yet another crime which she committed in the apex court, he added.

Censuring Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he quried as to why the CM is complaining about the victimization. Giving his own example, Imran Khan said, “I faced probe for one year in the Supreme court despite I never held any public office.”

Why is Shehbaz Sharif attacking the NAB, questioned Imran Khan advising him to face all the charges and disprove them. –Samaa


Email This Post

Story first published: 23rd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Panama case judges seeking ‘face-saving’, says Nawaz Sharif

January 23, 2018 3:47 pm

NAB references against Sharif family: Two more witnesses record statements

January 23, 2018 1:55 pm

Nawaz Sharif appears before Accountability Court today

January 23, 2018 8:42 am

Imran accuses Sharifs of threatening anti-corruption watchdog

January 22, 2018 9:43 pm

Are Nawaz, Shehbaz embroiled in a cold war?

January 22, 2018 7:55 pm

Will take any step to save public’s money: CM Punjab on Ashiana probe

January 22, 2018 5:23 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 23 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 23 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 22 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.