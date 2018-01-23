Imran Khan sees through why Nawaz Sharif, Maryam attacking SC



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are attacking Supreme Court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as they know that they will be convicted in the corruption references.

Taking resort to the micro-blogging website, Imran Khan said the former premier and his daughter are disparaging the judiciary and the corruption watchdog especially after the apex court ordered to file a supplementary reference based on the JIT report’s conclusion that Maryam is beneficial owner of four Mayfair apartments located in London’s upscale area.

Both NS & daughter know they will be convicted so they are attacking SC & NAB esp with NAB supplementary ref on JIT report’s conclusion that Maryam is beneficial owner of the 4 Mayfair apartments & she gave fake documents to SC to cover this up. Forgery another crime committed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 23, 2018

He said Maryam Nawaz is well aware that she had furnished fake documents to the apex court bench hearing Panama Papers case to mislead the court from reaching this conclusion.

Forgery is yet another crime which she committed in the apex court, he added.

Why is SS crying about victimisation already? I faced probe for one year in the SC despite never holding any public office so why is SS attacking NAB?

If he is clean he should face all charges like I did and disprove them. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 23, 2018

Censuring Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, he quried as to why the CM is complaining about the victimization. Giving his own example, Imran Khan said, “I faced probe for one year in the Supreme court despite I never held any public office.”

Why is Shehbaz Sharif attacking the NAB, questioned Imran Khan advising him to face all the charges and disprove them. –Samaa

