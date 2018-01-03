Imran Khan berates ‘ignorant, ungrateful’ Donald Trump

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday denounced US President Donald Trump as an ignorant and ignorant man for his Twitter outburst regarding Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan said that Pakistan was being made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan.

“Finally Pak suffers ultimate insult: being made scapegoat for US failure in Afghanistan. A couple of thousand or so Haqqanis allegedly in Pak are supposed to be cause of why the most well-equipped military force in history, 150k NATO troops + over 200k Afghan army could not succeed?,” he said.

Imran Khan recalled that he had opposed Pakistan becoming a part of US-led so-called “War on Terror”.

“Now, after suffering 70k dead, over $100 bn loss to economy, when we had nothing to do with 9/11, constant “do more” US taunts & after nation has been humiliated by Trump, GoP saying the same,” he said.

The PTI chief said that Pakistan must not allow itself to be used for short-term paltry financial benefits.

“Lesson to be learnt by us is never to be used by others for short term paltry financial benefits ever again. Our society became radicalised and polarised as we helped CIA create jihadi groups; then, a decade later, we tried to eliminate them as terrorists on US orders. “

“And now Pakistan being blamed for US failures in Afghanistan by an ignorant and ungrateful Donald Trump,” added Khan.

Story first published: 3rd January 2018