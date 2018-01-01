KARACHI: PTI leader Imran Ismail received flak on Twitter after he posted an erroneous tweet on Sunday that contained a Photoshopped picture of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Â

Pakistani politicians have in the recent past posted news that has turned out to be fake and then be slammed for posting stuff on social media without due verification.

The same happened with senior PTI leader Imran Ismail a fortnight ago when he tweeted a picture of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif supposedly kissing the hand of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Apparently, it was a Photoshopped picture wherein the face of Nawaz Sharif’s mother had been replaced with the Saudi prince.

The image was shared on social media by Maryam Nawaz in which her father was seeking blessings from his mother ahead of his open heart surgery in London last year.

Needless to say there was backlash on Twitter after the controversial tweet.

And I bet Imran Ismail must have said his account was hacked. https://t.co/Q3zb3DiLjj â€” Tahir Imran Mian âœˆ (@TahirImran) January 1, 2018

Shameless Imran Ismail of PTI. They all are the same without distinction of age & size! Cc @UmarCheema1 pic.twitter.com/PqqWO2b8XQ â€” Parvez A. Faruki (@pfaruki) January 1, 2018

If ImrÃ n Ismail first tweeted this picture he should also be taken to task by LEAs â€” Mirza Saqib Baig (@saqibwalled) January 1, 2018

BTW, Imran Ismail is an idiot too! This was not the first time he tweeted fake pic or fake news. â€” Abdul (@DrMicrowaves) January 1, 2018

I’m not a #PMLN supporter, but look at this picture tweeted by a #PTI leader who wants to be the leader of Karachi. One side Nawaz Sharif with his mother real picture but the other side Imran Ismail uses photoshop picture and tweeted what a shameful behavior.#FilthyPolitics pic.twitter.com/drqcduOVkQ â€” Dr Sohail Khan (@DrSohaiil) December 31, 2017

Story first published: 1st January 2018