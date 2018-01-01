Imran Ismail slammed on Twitter for posting tweet without due verification

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan, Social Buzz
KARACHI: PTI leader Imran Ismail received flak on Twitter after he posted an erroneous tweet on Sunday that contained a Photoshopped picture of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Â 

Pakistani politicians have in the recent past posted news that has turned out to be fake and then be slammed for posting stuff on social media without due verification.

The same happened with senior PTI leader Imran Ismail a fortnight ago when he tweeted a picture of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif supposedly kissing the hand of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Apparently, it was a Photoshopped picture wherein the face of Nawaz Sharif’s mother had been replaced with the Saudi prince.

The image was shared on social media by Maryam Nawaz in which her father was seeking blessings from his mother ahead of his open heart surgery in London last year.

Needless to say there was backlash on Twitter after the controversial tweet.


