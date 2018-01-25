Imran backs KP police in Asma murder case

January 25, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Imran Khan on Thursday backed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police's performance in the Asma rape and murder case.Â 

During an interview in SAMAA TV's program Nadeem Malik Live, the cricketer-turned-politician said that there was no pressure of any sort on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

In response to a question, Imran Khan said that he was following the Asma rape and murder case and was receiving updates on it throughout the day.

The PTI chief said that though the culprits had not been caught, Asma's family members quite satisfied with the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

He said that another incident had occurred in DI Khan and eight out of the nine suspects involved in the incident were arrested by police within 24 hours.

Imran also cited the example of Mashal Khan's case in which the majority of the suspects were indicted.

 
 

