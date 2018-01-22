Imran accuses Sharifs of threatening anti-corruption watchdog

January 22, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday alleged that the ruling Sharif family was issuing threats to the country’s anti-corruption watchdog.

Khan’s remarks came shortly after Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a press conference and urged the head of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd.) Javed Iqbal to stop his team from “appeasing PTI and PPP under the pretext of accountability.”

The chief minister said that he had no objection to an across-the-board accountability.

“Sharifs after having their billions in corruption exposed have taken to issuing threats to NAB & the senior judiciary,” Imran Khan said in a Twitter statement. “This is absolutely shameful & unacceptable.”

“The people will not allow this Sharif dictatorship – this “fironiyat” that they have practiced for three decades to continue,” he said.

In another tweet, Imran Khan expressed his shock over Punjab government’s decision to reject all the names submitted for selection for the position of Prosecutor General Punjab.

“Shocking how govt has rejected all the names submitted for selection of Prosecutor General NAB. Sharifs still trying to get their own umpires to save their corruption,” he added. – SAMAA


