Beware of callers impersonating army officials: ISPR

January 14, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
NEWS DESK: ISPR issued a Public Awareness Information message on Sunday, warning citizens against callers who are impersonating army officials.

“There are reports of fake telephone calls being made to general public by individuals impersonating as Pakistan Armed Forces officials,” said ISPR. “The impersonators try to seek personal details like CNIC, bank accounts etc on the pretext of CENSUS verification etc. Please be aware that no such calls are being made from Pakistan Armed Forces. Public is requested not to respond to such calls, and immediately report the same on our emergency help line UAN 1135 and 1125.”


