IGP for tracing culprits involved in looting bank lockers

KARACHI: Inspector General of Police (Sindh), AD Khowaja has ordered Deputy Inspector General – CIA and Deputy Inspector General – West to submit their respective enquiry reports about lockers broken and looted Sunday night by a guard of National Bank of Pakistan’s Golimar branch.

In his directives Monday he has also asked SSP – Central to ensure efficient application of forensic techniques to help in the assessment of evidence collected from the site of crime so that arrest of suspects could be ensured, without any delay.

According to available details Saddam, a guard of NBP Golimar branch, along with an accomplice, broke into the bank last night, and managed to gain access to the locker room and opening no less than 26 of these lockers.

Hidayatullah, the bank guard on night duty was reported to be empowered by the two culprits, who after tying him with a rope, gained access to the lockers and managed to escape with jewellery, cost of which was being estimated by the authorities.

Culprits also reportedly took away with them the CCTV camera footage.

Story first published: 8th January 2018