Hangu drone strike was on individual target morphed into Afghan Refugees: ISPR

January 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army said that a drone strike carried out on 24 January in Spintal area of Hangu district was on individual target who had morphed into Afghan refugees and not any organised terrorists sanctuary which has already been eliminated.

According to a pres statement issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army, out of total 54 Afghan Refugees Camps / complexes in Pakistan, 43 are in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with overlap in FATA (complexes in Hangu including where drone struck on 24 Jan 18 shown on map).

“This validates Pakistanâ€™s stance that left over terrorists easily morph into Afghan Refugees camps/complexes. Thus their early and dignified return to Afghanistan is essential.”

According to the ISPR, Pakistanâ€™s brotherly hospitality to peaceful Afghan refugees must not be exploited by the terrorists.

– SAMAA


Story first published: 25th January 2018

 

