Hajj balloting on Jan 26

ISLAMABAD: Various branches of 13 designated banks had so far received over 111,306 applications under Government Hajj Scheme, said an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

According to latest updates, a total of 25,916 applications had been received from Peshawar, 21,841 from Lahore, 20,470 from Islamabad, 13,701 from Karachi, 9,922 from Multan, 7,139 from Quetta, 5,080 from Faisalabad, 4,812 from Sialkot, 1,542 from Sukkur and 883 applications were received from Rahim Yar Khan.

As many as 120,000 pilgrims would perform the sacred religious ceremony under Government Hajj Scheme out of a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims for the upcoming Hajj 2018. Remaining 59,210 would perform Hajj under Private Hajj Scheme.

The scheduled banks would continue receiving applications till January 24. Balloting would be held on January 26.

The banks included Habib Banks Limited; United Bank Limited; National Bank of Pakistan; Muslim Commercial Bank; Allied Bank Limited; Agriculture Development Bank Limited; Bank of Punjab; Bank Alfalah; Meezan Bank; Habib Metropolitan Bank; Dubai Islamic Bank Limited; Faisal Bank Limited and Askari Bank Limited.

The ministry has asked the intending pilgrims to contact Hajj Inquiry number 051-9205696 for answering the Hajj related queries. -APP

Story first published: 17th January 2018