By God’s grace, Balochistan CM resigns, tweets Sarfaraz Bugti

January 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
QUETTA: Amidst the escalating turmoil involving the Balochistan government, former Home Minster of Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti announced that Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri has resigned from his position.

Taking resort to micro-blogging website, Bugti who is being tipped for the spot of Chief Minister, said, “By the grace of God, Balochistan Chief Minister has resigned.”

Earlier, reports surfaced that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi advised him to step down allegedly on counsel by Nawaz Sharif.

Later, the chief minister decided to comply and headed to Governor House for talks with the governor of the province to formally announce his decision.

Earlier, it was reported that the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) expressed dismay over the no-confidence motion tabled against CM Zehri.

However, the spokesperson Jan Achakzai said that no such advice came from the PML-N leadership. “The CM is positive that the no-confidence vote will not be successful,” he said.


