Girl strangulated to death after ‘sexual assault’ in Quetta

QUETTA: A 13-year-old girl was strangulated to death after being sexually assaulted in Quetta on Sunday.
According to police, the victim, identified as Bibi Tabia, was found dead in Killi Ismail area of Quetta. Her body was recovered by police on a tip off.
The body was later shifted to Quetta civil hospital for legal formalities. Medics confirmed that the girl was strangulated to death after sexual abuse.
Police registered a case and started investigation.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and ordered authorities immediately arrest the culprits.
Story first published: 29th January 2018