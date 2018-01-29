Girl strangulated to death after ‘sexual assault’ in Quetta

January 29, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




QUETTA: A 13-year-old girl was strangulated to death after being sexually assaulted in Quetta on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, identified as Bibi Tabia, was found dead in Killi Ismail area of Quetta. Her body was recovered by police on a tip off.

The body was later shifted to Quetta civil hospital for legal formalities. Medics confirmed that the girl was strangulated to death after sexual abuse.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo took notice of the incident and ordered authorities immediately arrest the culprits.
Email This Post

Story first published: 29th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Nine dead in Mexico shooting: official

January 29, 2018 1:49 am

‘This was a deliberate attempt to change the direction of the investigation’

January 26, 2018 4:57 pm

Mardanâ€™s Asma was raped, confirms Punjab Forensic lab

January 26, 2018 12:55 pm

Aasma case: Senate rights body members meet victim’s family

January 25, 2018 5:54 pm

Key figure of Kharotabad incident shot dead in Quetta

January 21, 2018 10:12 pm

Protesters demand justice for Naqeeb Ullah, Intizar Ahmed

January 21, 2018 9:49 pm

 

Full Programs

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018
Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 28 JAN 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 28 Jan 2018

Hum Log | SAMAA TV | 28 Jan 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 28 Jan 2018

Samaa Kay Mehmaan | SAMAA TV | Sadia Imam | 28 Jan 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.