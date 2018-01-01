Gas explosion in Attock hospital leaves six dead

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Attock: A huge gas explosion occurred in Asfandyar Hospital on Monday evening where as many as six persons lost their lives while two got injured.

According to details, three rooms of the hospital caved in with a big blast. The sound of the blast was heard in almost one kilometer surrounding area.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the scene and started a rescue operation.

Six persons including three males and two females were confirmed dead in the explosion while two were injured.

Deputy Commissioner Rana Akbar Hayat, DPO Ibadat Nisar and Incharge 1122 Dr Ashfaq while talking to media confirmed the casualties and said the victims might increase as the rescue operation was in progress, however they confirmed that it was not a bomb blast and inquiry was underway to find out the actual cause of the blast.


