Future of ‘footpath’ school children at risk

She has alleged that Sindh government has asked it to either hand over the school with children to the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) or shut it down.However, SEF Managing Director Naheed Durrani, dismissed Zaidi’s allegation and said that the government just wanted help the children.“We have concerns about the children, so we are trying to find solution to continue education of the children in a formal and organised manner,” she said while speaking to Samaa.The dispute may put future of the students from underprivileged background at risk.Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, took notice of the threats to Syeda Anfas Ali Zaidi, directing Chief Secretary Sindh to file a report within five days. - Samaa

Story first published: 31st January 2018