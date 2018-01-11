Funeral prayer of Kasur firing victims offered

January 11, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KASUR: The funeral prayer for the eternal peace of the people who were killed in yesterdayâ€™s straight fire by police in Kasur, have been offered Thursday evening.

The outraged people including the families of the bereaved families were out on roads since this morning to protest the killing of Shoaib and Muhammed Ali.

The outraged demonstrators earlier today barged into the DHQ Hospital and took bodies of their dead. Later, they blocked the roads and mounted the protest with bodies placed on the road.

Entire country including Kasur is mourning the barbarity with which seven-year old girl Zainab was raped and murdered. The business centers and commercial areas are close.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Rs.3 million each for bereaved families of victims.
Story first published: 11th January 2018

 

