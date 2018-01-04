When former CIA director Petraeus said Pakistan did not support terrorists

David Petraeus stated during a discussion with journalists that he was never convinced that Pakistan Army or the ISI 'explicitly supported' terrorist groups."Of course there is no question that the ISI had communication with such groups but then again, that is what you're expected to do if you're an intelligence agency," he said.Petraeus stated that some journalists were more convinced and tried to pin the blame on Pakistan that the country supported militants. He mentioned that it was a challenge indeed for the coalition forces that there were terrorist networks in FATA, Balochistan and the tribal belt outside the reach of these forces.The video ends with Petraeus stating that in 2009 Pakistan Army had launched an 'impressive' campaign against militants.The video heralds particular importance in the wake of fresh accusations by US President Donald J. Trump who said that America had 'foolishly' paid Pakistan $US 33 billion over the past 15 years for 'lies and deceit' in return.Pakistan sharply reacted to Trump's tirade--urging the US President to not blame the country for its failures in Afghanistan.

Story first published: 4th January 2018