NEWS DESK: Two foreigners on an expedition to scale the mighty Nanga Parbat, who had gone missing, were found, according to a Skardu-based website’s Twitter handle.

Quoting sources, a tweet had earlier said that Polish mountaineer Tomek Mackiewicz and Frenchwoman Elisabeth Revol have gone missing.

Two climbers trying to scale Nanga Parbat ‘go missing’. A two-member expedition team, comprising Polish mountaineer Tomek Mackiewicz and Frenchwoman Elisabeth Revol, appears to have gone missing while trying to scale Nanga Parbat, according to sources. — Skardu.pk (@Skardu_GB) January 26, 2018

Now, the same account has tweeted that the two have been found and a helicopter is being arranged to rescue them. “One of the missing climber on #NangaParbat (Elisabeth) seen from the basecamp with binoculars & is coming down & the male ( Tomek) is down with frostbites but still crawling. They’re working on arranging a helicopter for rescue,” said the next tweet.

One of the missing climber on #NangaParbat (Elisabeth) seen from the basecamp with binoculars & is coming down & the male ( Tomek) is down with frostbites but still crawling. They’re working on arranging a helicopter for rescue. — Skardu.pk (@Skardu_GB) January 26, 2018

Nanga Parbat has been nicknamed “Killer Mountain”. On June 27 last year, two alpinists, a Spaniard and an Argentinian, had gone missing while attempting to summit the peak in northern Pakistan. “Alberto Zerain, a Spanish alpinist, and Mariano Galvan, an Argentinian national, went missing while trying to climb Nanga Parbat,” the world’s ninth highest mountain, Alpine Club of Pakistan spokesman Karrar Haidri had told AFP.

The 8,125-metre-high peak earned its grisly nickname after more than 30 climbers died trying to conquer it before the first successful summit in 1953.

Meanwhile, in 2013, gunmen shot dead 10 foreign climbers and their Pakistani guide at the Nanga Parbat base camp – one American with dual Chinese citizenship, two other Chinese, three Ukrainians, two Slovakians, one Lithuanian and one Nepalese.

