ISLAMABAD: Election Commission has adjourned the hearing of foreign funding case against PPP and PML-N till 15th of this month.

The hearing was adjourned due to the absence of the lawyer of the PPP Sardar Latif Khosa.

The Commission directed the parties to submit their replies on the next hearing.

The Election Commission has also adjourned the hearing of PTI’s intraparty polls till 16th of this month. –Samaa/app

Story first published: 8th January 2018