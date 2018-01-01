FM Asif will respond to Donald Trump’s tweet shortly

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said that he would respond to US President Donald Trump’s latest tweet on Pakistan shortly.

In a message on Twitter shortly after Trump’s tweet, Khawaja Asif said that he would let the world know the truth and the difference between facts and fiction.

“We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly inshallah…Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction..,” Asif tweeted.

We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly inshallah…Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction.. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) January 1, 2018

Earlier, the US President sent out his first tweet of the year.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump wrote. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Interestingly, the tweet comes barely three months after Trump had posted positive words about Pakistan.

On October 13, he had written: “Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts.”

Perhaps the October tweet was just a farce. Trump has shown his true colors as he did some six years back! On July 5, 2012, he had written: “When will Pakistan apologize to us for providing safe sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden for 6 years?! Some “ally.””

The US has repeatedly urged Pakistan to “do more” to tackle the menace of terrorism. Trump’s latest tweet comes four days after Pakistan army spokesperson Major Gen Asif Ghafoor categorically said that we have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan.

Instead, he said, the US and Afghanistan should be asked to do more. According to the army’s spokesperson, there is no organized structure of any terror outfit any more in Pakistan. He added that if there are any facilitators of terrorists in Pakistan, the issue can only be addressed by sending back the Afghan refugees. He was of the view that Afghan cooperation was needed for that.

“What else can we do?”

Speaking to the media on December 28, the DG ISPR said the army has begun fencing of the border with Afghanistan while additional FC wings are also operational. “What else can we do?” he asked. “It is time for the United States and Afghanistan to do more instead of asking Pakistan to do more.”

Story first published: 1st January 2018