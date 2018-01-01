FM Asif will respond to Donald Trump’s tweet shortly

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said that he would respond to US President Donald Trump’s latest tweet on Pakistan shortly.  

In a message on Twitter shortly after Trump’s tweet, Khawaja Asif said that he would let the world know the truth and the difference between facts and fiction.

“We will respond to President Trump’s tweet shortly inshallah…Will let the world know the truth..difference between facts & fiction..,” Asif tweeted.

Earlier, the US President sent out his first tweet of the year.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” Trump wrote. “They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!”

Interestingly, the tweet comes barely three months after Trump had posted positive words about Pakistan.

On October 13, he had written: “Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders. I want to thank them for their cooperation on many fronts.”

Also read: Pakistanis put Trump back in his place after ‘No More’ tweet

Perhaps the October tweet was just a farce. Trump has shown his true colors as he did some six years back! On July 5, 2012, he had written: “When will Pakistan apologize to us for providing safe sanctuary to Osama Bin Laden for 6 years?! Some “ally.””

The US has repeatedly urged Pakistan to “do more” to tackle the menace of terrorism. Trump’s latest tweet comes four days after Pakistan army spokesperson Major Gen Asif Ghafoor categorically said that we have done enough and cannot do more for anyone except Pakistan.

Instead, he said, the US and Afghanistan should be asked to do more. According to the army’s spokesperson, there is no organized structure of any terror outfit any more in Pakistan. He added that if there are any facilitators of terrorists in Pakistan, the issue can only be addressed by sending back the Afghan refugees. He was of the view that Afghan cooperation was needed for that.

“What else can we do?”

Speaking to the media on December 28, the DG ISPR said the army has begun fencing of the border with Afghanistan while additional FC wings are also operational. “What else can we do?” he asked. “It is time for the United States and Afghanistan to do more instead of asking Pakistan to do more.”


Email This Post

Story first published: 1st January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

SC accepts petitions challenging Election Act 2017

January 1, 2018 7:09 pm

Pakistanis put Trump back in his place after ‘No More’ tweet

January 1, 2018 6:11 pm

Japanese FM to visit Pakistan on Jan 3

January 1, 2018 6:07 pm

Video: British High Commissioner sent out warm greetings to Pakistanis. That, too, in Urdu!

January 1, 2018 5:59 pm

US foolishly gave Pakistan more than $33bn. No more: Trump

January 1, 2018 5:35 pm

Pakistan plans takeover of charities run by Hafiz Saeed

January 1, 2018 5:17 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 31 Dec 2017

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 31 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 31 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.