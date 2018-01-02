FLASHBACK: Imran Khan, Arif Alvi’s leaked phone call after PTV attack

By: Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Let's take you back to the conversation that took place between PTI chief Imran Khan and Dr Arif Alvi after the attack on PTV's office took place in 2014.Â

When Dr Arif Alvi had informed Imran Khan about the attack on PTV's office, Imran had said that it would add pressure on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign.

"They're putting it on the coming day for the Joint Session. I'm saying let's put pressure on him to resign before that," he said to Arif Alvi.

Alvi on the other hand said, "It was decided during the night that MQM representatives would call. However, they did not call. We even prepared a press release and spoke to Farooq Sattar," he said.