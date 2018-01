FC arrests 10 terrorists in Dera Bugti, Dera Murad Jamali raids

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Operation Radd ul Fasaad continues across the country without any discrimination.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), FC Balochistan apprehended 10 terrorists during its intelligence based operations in Dera Bugti and Dera Murad Jamali areas.

Weapons and ammunition including explosives, IEDs detonators, Anti-Personnel Mines, hand grenades, accessories of different weapons and large quantity of various caliber ammunition were also recovered from them. -Samaa/app

