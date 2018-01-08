FC apprehend three suspects in Balochistan raids

January 8, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI:Â Paramilitary FC force conducted intelligence-based operations in Balochistan on Monday, arresting three suspects.
The raids were conducted in Dhadar and Mastung districts.
According to a statement issued by the army’s media wing, ISPR,Â FC Balochistan conducted IBOs in Dhadar and Mastung, and arrested three suspects.
“Cache of arms and ammunition including IEDs, hand grenade,Â detonators and communication equipment were also recovered,” it said.

