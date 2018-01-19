Father of slain Mashal Khan to speak at SOAS

NEWS DESK: Mohammad Iqbal, the father of Mashal Khan, will deliver the annual Bacha Khan Lecture 2018 at SOAS University of London on Saturday, January 20.

The lecture has been organised with the support of Malala Yousafzai’s father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, SOAS and UCL. The lecture will be delivered in Urdu with English translation of the summary on the projector screen.

“Mr Mohammad Iqbal is the father of Mashal Khan who was killed by a mob at Wali Khan University in Mardan on 13 April 2017,” says the event description on the website. “Mr Iqbal faced this tragedy bravely and has emerged as a statesman from the very first day of the incident. He rose above his personal suffering and transformed it into a movement to highlight the broader and deeper social, cultural and political maladies engulfing Pakistan which were responsible for the tragic death of his son. He has been addressing the root cause of extremism. Mr Iqbal is the ray of hope for Pakistan, whose wisdom has shown that visionary leadership exists in small towns and villages of the country who would ultimately steer the society out of reactionary downward spiral. It is thus with great pleasure and honour that Bloomsbury Pakistan has invited Mr Mohammad Iqbal to deliver the 2018 Annual Bacha Khan Lecture.”

According to the event details,Â Dr Mukulika Banerjee, Director of the South Asia Centre at London School of Economics (LSE), will chair the lecture. Dr Banerjee was awarded her doctorate from the University of Oxford where she worked on Bacha Khan, published as the book â€˜The Pathan Unarmed: Opposition and Memory in the North West Frontierâ€™.

The late Bacha Khan is a well-respected figure in progressive circles.

