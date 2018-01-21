Key figure of Kharotabad incident shot dead in Quetta

January 21, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
QUETTA: Unknown armed men shot dead a former SHO, Fazal-ur-Rehman Kakar, here at Fatima Jinnah Road area in Quetta on Sunday.

Police said the ex-cop was targeted by armed assailants riding a motorbike. The former police officer, Fazal-ur-Rehman, died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.

Police reached the scene, cordoned off the area and started search for the attackers.



Kakar was among those sacked for negligence in the May 2011 Kharotabad incident in which five foreigners, three of them women, were killed by security personnel in Quetta over suspicions they were Chechen terrorists trying to attack a checkpoint near the airport.

Several high-profile inquiries were conducted into the incident to ascertain the role of the Frontier Corps and police in the Kharotabad incident.

Following a judicial inquiry, Quetta capital city police officer Daud Junejo, FC Colonel Faisal Shehzad, SHO Kakar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Raza Khan were found responsible.

In August 2013, unidentified gunmen shot and killed ASI Raza in Quetta. â€“ Samaa/APP
