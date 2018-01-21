Key figure of Kharotabad incident shot dead in Quetta

Police said the ex-cop was targeted by armed assailants riding a motorbike. The former police officer, Fazal-ur-Rehman, died on the spot after receiving multiple bullet wounds.Police reached the scene, cordoned off the area and started search for the attackers.Several high-profile inquiries were conducted into the incident to ascertain the role of the Frontier Corps and police in the Kharotabad incident.Following a judicial inquiry, Quetta capital city police officer Daud Junejo, FC Colonel Faisal Shehzad, SHO Kakar and Assistant Sub-Inspector Raza Khan were found responsible.In August 2013, unidentified gunmen shot and killed ASI Raza in Quetta. â€“ Samaa/APP

Story first published: 21st January 2018