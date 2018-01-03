Erdogan phones Mamnoon, expresses solidarity with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday made a phone call to President Mamnoon Hussain and expressed solidarity with Pakistan in the wake of recent statements by the US leadership.

Turkish president expressed his disappointment over the recent statements of the US leadership about Pakistan and said Pakistan had rendered unprecedented and historic sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan is a responsible country and would give an appropriate response to the US statements, adding Pakistan believed in the policy of engagement and cooperation and regretted that such approach was not reciprocated.

He expressed his gratitude to the Turkish leadership and the Turkish people for expressing unity with Pakistan, said a press release.

He said they were proud of such message of affection conveyed by the Turkish leadership and its people.

Both the presidents reiterated that Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and always stood beside each other under all circumstances. – SAMAA


