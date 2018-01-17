ECP notifies parliament share for districts, agencies, FATA, Islamabad

January 17, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday notified the share of districts, agencies, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Islamabad Capital Territory in the National Assembly and provincial assembly seats in the light of provisional results of the population census, 2017.

The ECP, in a notification, said that in pursuance of the Section 19(1) and (4) of the Election Act, 2017 read with the rule 8 of the Election Rules , 2017, it had determined the share on results of population census which were officially published on January 3, 2018.

It said that in accordance with the formula and as per 2017 population census, the share of Islamabad for National Assembly seats would be as one seat each on 667,193 populous out of total 2,001,579 population with having share of total three seats.

Similarly, one each seat for the National Assembly has been allocated for each area/agency of FATA under formula of 416,380 populous with total population of 4,996,556 of 13 agencies/ areas of FATA, it added.

The ECP said in Punjab with total population of 110,017,465 in 36 districts, under formula, one each seat of the National Assembly had been allocated on 780,266 populous of its each district while one each seat of the provincial assembly had been fixed on 370,429 district populous.

In Sindh, it said, with total population of 47,893,244 in 29 districts, one each seat of the National Assembly had been allocated on 785,135 populous of each district of the province while one each seat of the provincial assembly was fixed on 368,410 district populous.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with total population of 30,523,371 in 27 districts, one each seat of the National Assembly had been allocated on 782,651 populous of each district while one each seat of the provincial assembly was fixed on 308,317 district populous, it added.

The ECP said in Balochistan province with total population of 12,344,739 in 34 districts, one each seat of the National Assembly had been allocated on 771,546 populous of each district of Balochistan while one each seat of the provincial assembly was fixed on 242,054 district populous.


Story first published: 17th January 2018

 

