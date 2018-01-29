ECP announces schedule for Senate polls

January 29, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday announcing the plan for upcoming Senate election said polling will be held on March 3.

According to ECP, the approved ECP schedule for the said election would be issued on February 2 while the Retuning Officer would release public notice on February 3, 2018 regarding the election.

It said that through this public notice, candidates will be informed about receiving and submission of nomination papers for Senate election. It said that the nomination papers could be filed during office timing from February 4 to February 6 with the Returning officer concerned.

The list of candidates will be issued on February 15 while the nomination papers could be withdrawn by February 16.


