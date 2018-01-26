Disqualification under Article 62-1 F debatable: CJP

January 26, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday remarked that disqualification under Article 62-1 F of the constitution was debatable and yet to be decided as the court would determine if it (disqualification) would be for lifetime or for one year.

He passed these remarks while chairing a three-member bench hearing an election petition pertaining to cantonment board Multan.

The chief justice remarked that if anyone concealed the facts in his nomination papers then he would not be an honest and truthful person and section 99 of the Public Representative Act would be applied on that person.

The counsel for the petitioner Hymmayun pleaded that the tribunal had disqualified him for not revealing bank account, adding my client became disqualified for life due to the decision of the tribunal.

After hearing the arguments placed by the counsel at-length, the court dismissed the appeal filed against the election tribunal.

A five-member bench from January 30 would hear petitions regarding period of disqualification under Article 62-1 F. – AGENCIES


