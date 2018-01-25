Democracy biggest bulwark against terrorism: Dastgir

January 25, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Defence Minister Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan Being Received at Egmont the Royal Institute of International Relations where gave briefing on’ Pakistanâ€™s Contribution to War Against Terrorism at Brussels on January 25, 2018.

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan who is currently visiting Brussels as the head of four member parliamentary delegation of Pakistanâ€“EU Friendship Group briefed the experts on â€˜Pakistanâ€™s Contribution to War against Terrorismâ€™ at the highly prestigious Egmont Institute, the Royal Institute of International Relations of Belgian Foreign Office, on Thursday.

The Minister explained to the group of experts from the Belgian Foreign Office, Ministry of Defence, Counter Terrorism Department and academics, that how Pakistan was bearing the burden of war against terrorism not only in terms of financial resources but also the sacrifices of nearly 70,000 lives of civilians and army personnel, said a message received here from the Embassy of Brussels.

The Minister said that the best protection against terrorism is strong democracy.

He stated that with the consolidation of democracy in Pakistan, incidents of terrorism have been controlled and with improvement of internal peace and security situation the economy has also seen an upward trend in the past few years.

He said that the peace in Afghanistan was imperative for the peace in Pakistan and vice- versa stating that involvement of Pakistan in any kind of peace process was necessary for attaining peaceful settlement of situation in Afghanistan. – SAMAA


