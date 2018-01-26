The curious case of 37 bank accounts

BY: Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: The drop scene to Dr Shahid Masood’s allegations against Punjab government occurred on Friday when the State Bank revealed that the list of bank accounts that the television anchor claimed were operated by suspect Imran Ali did not exist.Â

Here is a round-up of what was claimed by Dr Shahid Masood, when the Supreme Court summoned him for proceedings in the Zainab rape and murder case, how the State Bank and Punjab government rubbished his claims and journalists in general responded to it.

The allegations made by Dr Shahid Masood on his program

Fake news and unverified reports are almost all the time spread on social media. However, this time around it was different in the sense that Dr Shahid Masood boldly made the accusations during his TV program.

Dr Shahid Masood directly addressed Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and urged him to take notice of the fact that suspect Imran Ali was not a mentally deranged person neither was he a carpenter. He alleged that Punjab government had not disclosed the truth about the suspect.

The television anchor claimed that Imran Ali was part of an international mafia who were in the business of ‘Violent Child Pornography’. He alleged that suspect Imran Ali was operating 37 bank accounts in his name.

“Transactions of thousands of dollars, pounds and euros have taken place in all accounts that the suspect was operating,” he claimed.

Dr Shahid Masood alleged that Imran Ali was being patronised by an influential political figure in Pakistan and that a federal minister was also part of the racket.

He said that suspect Imran Ali’s life was in danger since the provincial government was trying to ensure that the facilitators of the suspect were not exposed.

PTI chief Imran Khan also took to Twitter and before the allegations were established or heard in court, he tweeted about them.

Also watch:Â Dr Shahid Masoodâ€™s prediction that came true

Supreme Court summons Dr Shahid Masood to provide evidence

The Supreme Court of Pakistan summoned Dr Shahid Masood on Thursday to provide evidence of his claims that influential political figures were behind the ‘Violent Child Pornography’ racket.

Addressing media personnel, Dr Shahid Masood claimed that he had provided all evidence pertaining to the alleged 37 bank accounts operated by Imran Ali as well as the names of the political figures involved.

Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered Punjab government to ensure security of Imran Ali and said that in case anything happened to him, the respective IG would be held responsible.

Punjab government forms JIT to investigate Dr Shahid’s claims

The Punjab government set up a joint investigation committee to launch an inquiry into alleged foreign accounts of Imran Ali accused of raping and killing seven-year-old Zainab Ansari and seven other young girls in Kasur.

The JIT summoned Dr Shahid Masood in order to investigate his claims but he did not appear before the commission.

State Bank claims Shahid Masood’s claims are false as the alleged bank accounts do not exist

The central bank said it found no such bank accounts that were maintained by Imran Ali, the accused in Zainab murder case. The bank handed the record to Federal Investigation Agency that appointed an officer of banking circle to probe the accounts.

The FIA took stock of the details provided by the central bank and confirmed that Imran Ali has no bank accounts under his name.

Here’s how prominent journalists reacted to the drop scene

A plethora of journalists distanced themselves from the television anchor’s claims and spoke out against his accusations.

Burden of truth on Dr. Shahid. Hope he has facts with him but on Express tv he looked on a weak wicket. â€” Mazhar Abbas (@MazharAbbasGEO) January 26, 2018

Zainab case..lesson for all journalists..we shud differentiate between fact and fiction..between information,analysis and theories.makes it easier for everyone. â€” Kashif Abbasi (@Kashifabbaseary) January 26, 2018

Must be the first time ever that the country’s Supreme Court fell hook line and sinker for fake news â€” omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 26, 2018

In conclusion…

Dr Shahid Masood should have thoroughly verified reports before airing leveling accusations against ‘influential political figures’ and a federal minister.

Such misleading reports only tend to add fuel to fire to an issue that has already caused a furore among the nation and incited public anger.

Story first published: 26th January 2018