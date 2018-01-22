CPEC key to regional prosperity, sustainable peace: Nasser Janjua

ISLAMABAD:National Security Adviser Lieutenant General (R) Nasser Khan Janjua Monday said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the key to regional prosperity and sustainable peace in the region.

Talking to Ambassador of China Yao Jing, who called on him here, he said Pakistan and China shared very special and close relationship and “we regard China as most reliable friend and a partner,” a press release said.

The security adviser assured that on CPEC Pakistan had a greater national consensus and every Pakistani was committed to this project.

The two sides expressed support for constructive efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He also apprised the ambassador about Pakistanâ€™s efforts to forge cooperative relations with all its neighbours on the basis of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

The ambassador of China Yao Jing expressed his satisfaction over the growing mutual cooperation and said Chinese government had every confidence in the leadership and people of Pakistan and was ever willing to move forward for mutual prosperity and bilateral cooperation.

Both sides also discussed different aspects regarding CPEC.

The envoy said China believed that building of economic corridor was conducive for promoting connectivity and shared prosperity of the entire region. – APP

Story first published: 22nd January 2018