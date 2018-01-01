COAS visits family of Abdul Moeed Shaheed

January 1, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited family of Second Lieutenant Abdul Moeed Shaheed in Lahore.

The 21 years aged Second Lieutenant Moeed laid his life for motherland in North Waziristan Agency on December 11, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.

The COAS acknowledged courage and determination of the family and great sacrifice by son of the soil. Commander Lahore Corps was also present on his occasion. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 1st January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Drug addict shoots dead father-in-law after holding family hostage

December 30, 2017 11:56 am

Triple talaq bill passed in India’s Lok Sabha

December 29, 2017 11:03 am

India says Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with family â€˜lacked credibilityâ€™

December 26, 2017 6:49 pm

Following Quaid’s vision can keep Pakistan safe, strong: COAS

December 25, 2017 12:42 pm

Senate session ends after military leadership briefs lawmakers

December 19, 2017 3:20 pm

Video: COAS arrives at Senate committee meeting

December 19, 2017 1:36 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2017
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2017
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Jan 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 01 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 01 Jan 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 31 Dec 2017

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 31 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.