COAS presides over Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ

RAWALPINDI:Â 207th Corps Commanders' Conference was held at GHQ today presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Evolving geo-strategic environment and internal security situation reviewed. Forum also discussed input for National Security Committee meeting scheduled later today.
DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor also tweeted about the meeting.
Story first published: 2nd January 2018