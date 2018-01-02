COAS presides over Corps Commanders’ Conference at GHQ

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




RAWALPINDI:Â 207th Corps Commanders' Conference was held at GHQ today presided by General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS). Evolving geo-strategic environment and internal security situation reviewed. Forum also discussed input for National Security Committee meeting scheduled later today.

DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor also tweeted about the meeting.

Email This Post

Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist: Imran’s latest tweet evokes massive response

January 2, 2018 4:06 pm

FLASHBACK: Imran Khan, Arif Alvi’s leaked phone call after PTV attack

January 2, 2018 3:53 pm

ATC grants Imran Khan pre-arrest bail in PTV attack case

January 2, 2018 2:50 pm

COMMENT: Trump should know US owes Pakistan, it’s not the other way around

January 2, 2018 2:41 pm

Pakistani films had a mixed 2017

January 2, 2018 2:06 pm

Trump does not understand the war in Afghanistan: Imran Khan

January 2, 2018 1:53 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 02 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 02 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 01 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 01 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.