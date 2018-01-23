COAS inaugurates Army Institute of Military History at GHQ

January 23, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated working of Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) on Tuesday in a ceremony at the Army Auditorium, GHQ.

A large number of senior serving and retired military officers attended the ceremony.Â Â Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated working of Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) today in a ceremony at the Army Auditorium, GHQ.

A large number of senior serving and retired military officers attended the ceremony.Â  AIMH has been established to record, archive, preserve and compile the history of Pakistan Army and act as Center of Excellence for study of military history in the country.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the founding team of AIMH on progress made inÂ establishing the institute and expected that the institute would go a long way in preserving and keeping alive, the glorious history and heritage of Pakistan Army.


Email This Post

Story first published: 23rd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Here is what we know so far about Zainab’s suspected killer

January 23, 2018 4:28 pm

Panama case judges seeking â€˜face-savingâ€™, says Nawaz Sharif

January 23, 2018 3:47 pm

COAS meets international hockey players

January 23, 2018 2:09 pm

Investigators expose alleged suicide attack on SSP Rao Anwar

January 22, 2018 11:08 pm

I wasn’t given opportunity to defend myself: Rao Anwar

January 22, 2018 11:07 pm

Army has nothing to do with Senate’s polls: DG ISPR

January 22, 2018 10:50 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 Jan 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 23 Jan 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 23 Jan 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Suaeb | 23 Jan 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 JAN 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 22 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 22 JAN 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.