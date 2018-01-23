COAS inaugurates Army Institute of Military History at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated working of Army Institute of Military History (AIMH) on Tuesday in a ceremony at the Army Auditorium, GHQ.

AIMH has been established to record, archive, preserve and compile the history of Pakistan Army and act as Center of Excellence for study of military history in the country.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the founding team of AIMH on progress made inÂ establishing the institute and expected that the institute would go a long way in preserving and keeping alive, the glorious history and heritage of Pakistan Army.

