CM Punjab blasts ‘irresponsible’ Trump’s statement

January 2, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the statement of US President Donald Trump with regard to American Aid to Pakistan was highly detested and irresponsible.

In a statement, he said that Trump had leveled serious allegations against Pakistan and the Pakistani nation.

This time, the whole nation should give its response unitedly. In the backdrop of this statement, it was the need of hour that they should sanely and intelligently design their future line of action by maintaining full national unity.

“All segments of the country including political parties, national leadership, military establishment as well as other stakeholders should play their full role in the formation of unified strategy,” he added.

He said that Pakistan couldn’t bear any conduct which was deviant to the national unity or any anarchic activities at this critical point in time.

Shehbaz Sharif said military leadership had rightfully made it clear that Pakistani nation would unitedly give a befitting response if any aggression was made against the country.

“We honestly believe that the whole nation should firmly stand along with armed forces of Pakistan by setting aside all political and organizational differences for maintaining defence and solidarity of the country,” concluded the chief minister.


Story first published: 2nd January 2018

 

Tags:


 

