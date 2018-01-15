CM constitutes 18-member committee for Child Protection Rights

January 15, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a 18-member committee under his chairmanship for effective implementation and enforcement of Child Protection Rights (CPRs).

According to a statement issued here on Monday, chief secretary Rizwan Memon with the approval of the chief minister has issued a notification on CPRs.

According to the notification the chief minister would be chairman of the committee while chief secretary, provincial minister- education, law, Justice (Retd) Nasir Aslam Zahid, advisor to CM on social welfare, special assistants to CM on human rights, secretary education member/secretary of the committee, provincial secretaries of home social welfare, human rights, IG Poilice Sindh, advocate Zia Awan, Sidqa Bari of Indus Resource Center, Abdul Bari Khan of Indus Hospital, Aisha Aijaz Manager Aahung and Khalid Mahmood Chairman PeaceNiche.

The ToR of the committee are as:
1- To monitor the implementation of the decisions taken regarding introduction of changes in the curriculum/syllabi for imparting Life Skill Based Education to Children in schools of the province;
2- To monitor the progress on teachersâ€™ training on the modules of Life Skill Based Education;
3- To monitor the implementation of actions required to be taken under Child Protection Authority, 2011 and other relevant laws with regard to protection of the rights of the children,
4- To monitor the performance of the Child Protection Authority, Child Protection Unit and Child Protection Officers on the indicators and benchmarks to be decided by the committee.
The committee will be held once a month wherein, secretary school education & literacy Department and Secretary Social Welfare Department will give presentation on the monthly progress.


Email This Post

Story first published: 15th January 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Zardari reveals name of next CM Sindh

January 5, 2018 6:45 pm

10 taken into custody as police baton-charge, fire tear gas shells at teachers

January 4, 2018 3:34 pm

Watch: CM Sindh, Governor Sindh pay respects to Quaid-e-Azam

December 25, 2017 2:34 pm

Watch: Change of guards ceremony held, political leadership pay respect to Quaid-e-Azam

December 25, 2017 1:35 pm

PM Abbasi to arrive in Karachi today on three-day visit

December 22, 2017 12:24 pm

Water pollution case: Murad Ali Shah, Mustafa Kamal appear in SC

December 6, 2017 11:55 am

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 15 JAN 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 15 JAN 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 JAN 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 15 JAN 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 Jan 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 15 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 15 Jan 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 15 Jan 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Ehtesham Anwar

By: Muhammad Muzamil Asif

By: Tatheer Islam

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.