CM constitutes 18-member committee for Child Protection Rights

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a 18-member committee under his chairmanship for effective implementation and enforcement of Child Protection Rights (CPRs).

According to a statement issued here on Monday, chief secretary Rizwan Memon with the approval of the chief minister has issued a notification on CPRs.

According to the notification the chief minister would be chairman of the committee while chief secretary, provincial minister- education, law, Justice (Retd) Nasir Aslam Zahid, advisor to CM on social welfare, special assistants to CM on human rights, secretary education member/secretary of the committee, provincial secretaries of home social welfare, human rights, IG Poilice Sindh, advocate Zia Awan, Sidqa Bari of Indus Resource Center, Abdul Bari Khan of Indus Hospital, Aisha Aijaz Manager Aahung and Khalid Mahmood Chairman PeaceNiche.

The ToR of the committee are as:

1- To monitor the implementation of the decisions taken regarding introduction of changes in the curriculum/syllabi for imparting Life Skill Based Education to Children in schools of the province;

2- To monitor the progress on teachersâ€™ training on the modules of Life Skill Based Education;

3- To monitor the implementation of actions required to be taken under Child Protection Authority, 2011 and other relevant laws with regard to protection of the rights of the children,

4- To monitor the performance of the Child Protection Authority, Child Protection Unit and Child Protection Officers on the indicators and benchmarks to be decided by the committee.

The committee will be held once a month wherein, secretary school education & literacy Department and Secretary Social Welfare Department will give presentation on the monthly progress.

Story first published: 15th January 2018