CJP takes notice of Naqeebullah murder in alleged police encounter

January 19, 2018
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Friday took suo notice of the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah in an alleged police encounter in Karachi.

CJ Nisar summoned a report from Inspector General of Sindh Police AD Khawaja in this regard.

Earlier today, A high-level committee, headed by Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi grilled Rao regarding the murder.

Formed on directives by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the committee comprises DIG East Sultan Khawaja and DIG South Azad Khan and is mandated to investigate murder of 27-year Naqeebullah.

Talking to Samaa, Senior Superintendent of Police Rao Anwar insists that Naqeebullah, a man who was killed by police in Karachi last week, was a terrorist.

Rao Anwar claimed that the suspect was involved in several murders and had ties with terrorist outfits.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal also took notice of the death following reports that the 27-year-old hailing from South Waziristan was innocent and allegedly killed in a “staged encounter”.

Naqeebullah was allegedly among the four suspects killed in an ‘encounter’ with a police team headed by Rao Anwar on outskirts of Karachi.

Social media burst into an outcry against the killing of Naqeeb in the staged encounter. A protest was also staged outside Karachi Press Club to condemn the killing, calling for justice for the victimâ€™s family.


